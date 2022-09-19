Two Students Charged After Threats At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Leonardtown High School for threats being made between two students.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to thebaynet.com:

“Cpl. Jaime Davis, School Resource Officer, was advised this morning that a student threatened to shoot another student in the bus loop as buses dismissed at Leonardtown High School. Cpl. Davis immediately began an investigation with the school administration.

The investigation led to two LHS students, age 15 and 16, charged with Disruption of School Activities and Misuse of Electronic Device.

In coordination with the school administration as well as safety and security staff, students were delayed entry into the building while the investigation was conducted. Once the threat was secured, students were allowed into their classrooms to proceed with the day.”

