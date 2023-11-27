UM Charles Regional Medical Group Moves Women's Health Practices To New Locations

LA PLATA, Md. – The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group has relocated its two Women’s Health practice locations to better serve residents of Southern Maryland. The new, convenient locations will allow us to provide quality care in larger, more spacious facilities in Charles County.

UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health is now accepting patients at the La Plata office located in the Baldus Building at 101 Charles Street and the White Plains office located at 5010 Regency Place. The larger White Plains location replaces the Waldorf office that had been located on St. Patrick’s Drive. Not only do these moves offer greater convenience and better access to health care for women in Southern Maryland, but these new locations also mean that the experienced and courteous staff at our Women’s Health practices can now treat a larger number of patients with state-of-the-art equipment in larger, more comfortable procedure rooms.

Both locations of the UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health will continue to offer the same services, including obstetric, gynecologic, and well-woman care at all stages of life.

The new locations for UM Charles Regional – Women’s Health Practice are: Women’s Health – La Plata

101 Charles Street, Suite 104

La Plata, MD 20646

301-609-4800 Women’s Health – White Plains

5010 Regency Place, Suite 301

White Plains, MD 20695

301-609-4964

To make an appointment at the UM Charles Regional – Women’s Health Practice, call the office of the location that is most convenient for you. Office hours for both locations are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

About UM Charles Regional Medical Center UM CRMC is a member of the University of Maryland Medical System and serves as a regional, not-for-profit, integrated health system serving Charles County and the surrounding areas of Southern Maryland. Our mission is to provide excellent patient care as measured by the population’s health, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and cost effectiveness. UM Charles Regional Medical Center will remain the premier place to receive care and the premier place to provide care. For more information, visit www.UMCharlesRegional.org.

About the University of Maryland Medical System The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.