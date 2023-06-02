Unveiling Of The Fallen Hero’s Bridge In Chesapeake Beach

photo credit – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On May 25, 2023 at the southeast side of Mears Avenue and Route 260, the Fallen Heros Bridge was unveiled to memorialize the former mayor of Chesapeake Beach, Gerald Wesley Donovan and our fallen heroes.

Senator Michael A. Jackson, members of Donovan’s family and the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were in attendance and spoke of the selfless acts and held a moment of silence for those who have proudly served our country.

Late mayor Donovon being the deductee of the sign for all the work he completed in his 24 year mayor run, Senator Jackson states “The town would not be what it is today without the work of Mayor Donovan and dedicating the bridge to his name is a fitting tribute to both his work and legacy.”

Initially when Senate bill 140 was proposed it was set back, then when the House of Delegates revisited the bill in April 2023 it was unanimously passed. Jackson said “The Maryland Department of Transportation elected to do the renaming and dedication without the legislation.”The sign went up about a week after the bill was set into action.

This bridge will now forever serve as a reminder of those before and the heroic acts of our community.

