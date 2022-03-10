Darren Edward Cole

UPDATE- State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on February 28, 2022, Darren Edward Cole (DOB 04/01/1987) was sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections, suspended to 18 years active incarceration, for a sexual act involving the touching of a minor for sexual gratification.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for a job well done. The sentence imposed was the maximum sentence recommended under the Maryland Judicial Guidelines.

ST. INIGOES, Md. – On Jan. 17, 2021, deputies responded to Mount Zion Church Road in St. Inigoes for the report of a sex offense. Darren Edward Cole, 33 of St. Inigoes, was found in bed with a 13-year-old child. Cole exited the residence through the victim’s bedroom window and when officers attempted to contact Cole at his residence, Cole fled on foot into the woods and was detained soon afterward. Cole was arrested and charged with Third-Degree Sex Offense by Deputy John Fenwick. Case # 2801-21