WALDORF, Md. — On October 4, 2022, Sheriff Troy D. Berry announced his retirement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan (SORP), effective October 14, 2022.

Sheriff Berry celebrates 30 years of dedicated service with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). He has been the Sheriff and top law enforcement leader with the CCSO since being elected in 2014.

He has the remarkable honor of being the first African-American to hold the position of Sheriff in the Agency’s 364-year history.

“I am honored and deeply humbled to serve as Sheriff of this wonderful county and communities as well as being the leader of the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.”

“My 30-year milestone puts me in a unique position and marks the end of my tenure with the pension program. After weeks of discussion with Charles County Government Human Resources, and in accordance with the SORP guidelines, there must be a bona fide separation period, which I am honoring.”

“In addition, the stipulations of the pension program prevent me from discussing any future employment. I recognize there may be questions and I am issuing this release to share what actions I am taking to remain in compliance with the requirements set forth by the pension program.”

“I am not able to make any further remarks at this time other than to reiterate that I care deeply about our county and remain steadfast and committed to the mission of the Agency.”

“I want to make clear to the citizens of Charles County that retiring in this fashion is something I had to do, not something I wanted to do.”

“It is a privilege to lead the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and to serve our communities and I am proud of where we are today as an Agency.”