CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Transportation Division announces that VanGO will be replacing its current app with TripShot, starting Jan. 2. The app features a powerful suite of tools including live bus tracking, real-time schedule updates, and custom notifications. The app also features trip planning and other capabilities.

TripShot is available on smartphones, as well as on the computer. To access online, visit www.go-Vango.com, select your desired routes, and choose a stop nearest you to view estimated time of arrival. The current app, DoubleMap, will no longer be used or maintained as of Jan. 2.

To access the app on your smartphone, search “TripShot” on your app store, and download it for free. Once downloaded, Type “VanGo” in the system selection tab. From the main screen you can plan your trip, view nearby stops, and add specific routes to your favorites tab. You can also set up custom notifications for your route from the trip planner screen.

Call the Transportation Division at 301-645-0642 for more information. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.