Virginia Wildfires Impacting Maryland Air Quality

Credit – USDA Forest Service images taken by: 1. JT DiMauro; 2-3) S. Chapman

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Department of Emergency Services is notifying residents that air quality in St. Mary’s County, Maryland may be impacted by the wildfires in Virginia.

Wind has carried the wildfire smoke into Maryland; and residents may see or smell smoke as a result. Visit https://fire.airnow.gov to view the map of impacted areas.

If you notice smoke or the smell of smoke and believe it may be caused by a local fire, please call 9-1-1 to report.

Knowing what to do before, during, and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference, when seconds count.

To learn more about how you can be prepared and stay informed, visit: stmaryscountymd.gov/em.