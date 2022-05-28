ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Volunteer Maryland announced the open application period for members of the public to become AmeriCorps members by serving as volunteer coordinators for eligible partner organizations across the state.

Applications to help mobilize and manage volunteers will remain open until August 31.

“Over almost 30 years, Volunteer Maryland has steadily built a network of partnerships that are mutually invested in changing Maryland for the better,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Steven J. McAdams. “Our program volunteers and partner sites continue to inspire the next generation of leadership and we’re thankful for their service to our great state.”

Volunteer Maryland partners with nonprofits, government agencies, and schools to address critical community needs including education, economic opportunities, disaster services, healthy futures, environmental stewardship, and veterans and military families. AmeriCorps members serve among eligible Volunteer Maryland partner organizations for an 11-month commitment, this year beginning on September 14.



New AmeriCorps members will receive two weeks of pre-service training on volunteer coordination and best practices, and will conclude their year of service on August 1, 2023. No experience is required; interested individuals may apply online at volunteer.maryland.gov/acm.



“The COVID-19 pandemic and recovery efforts have highlighted critical needs in our communities,” said Volunteer Maryland Director Sharon Lewis. “Organizations and AmeriCorps members are creating new ways to distribute resources and mobilize volunteers to meet these needs. AmeriCorps members are needed now, more than ever, to serve with Volunteer Maryland to continue to strengthen Maryland’s communities.”



This year’s eligible Volunteer Maryland partner sites that are recruiting for AmeriCorps members include:

4H University of Maryland

Anne Arundel County Forestry Board

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Arlington Echo

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks

Baltimore Community ToolBank

Blue Water Baltimore

Boys and Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore

Break A Difference

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Prince George’s County

Clay Hill Public Charter School

Community Support Systems

Conflict Resolution Center of Montgomery County

Delmarva Community Services Inc.

Franciscan Center of Baltimore

Gigi’s Playhouse

Housing Authority of Baltimore City

Housing Options and Planning Enterprises

Interfaith Partners of the Chesapeake

Justice Jobs of Maryland

Literacy Council of Montgomery County

Maryland Environmental Trust

Mid Shore Community Mediation Center

Network for Developing Conscious Communities

Project PLASE (People Lacking Ample Shelter and Employment)

Seeds 4 Success

Senior Legal Services

So What Else?

Stella Girls

The Community Ecology Institute

The Ulman Cancer Fund

Turn Around, Inc.

University of Maryland Baltimore CURE Scholars Program

Last year, volunteers contributed 11,600 hours and assisted more than 49,000 clients, including more than 2,000 children, at 25 sites across Maryland.



Since 1992, Volunteer Maryland has built more than 350 partnerships with nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and schools across Maryland and has trained more than 700 volunteer coordinators to bridge the gap between communities facing critical challenges and citizens who want to volunteer to help.

Through Volunteer Maryland partnerships, more than 135,000 volunteers have been mobilized to serve two million volunteer hours in communities around the state.