PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – If you are eligible to vote but haven’t yet registered, it’s easy! You can register to vote in the Maryland Primary Election if you are a United States citizen and a Maryland resident, and at least 16 years old.

You may vote in the primary if you will be 18 years of age by Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

You typically must be registered with one of the two majority political parties in order to vote in that party’s primary.

If you register as unaffiliated or another non-majority party, you may still vote for Board of Education candidates.

To make the voting process quicker for you, we encourage you to register to vote by the close of voter registration on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

If you can’t register by that date, you can also same-day register at an early voting center during early voting, or at your assigned election day polling place. Be sure to bring a document that proves where you live, like an MVA-issued license, ID card or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document with your name and new address.

The Calvert County Board of Elections registers eligible individuals who wish to vote, and handles voter registration for county, state and national elections, as well as for local municipalities. For questions and assistance, call 410-535-2214 or email elections@calvertcountymd.gov.

Register to vote online or download a registration form at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VoterRegistration to register or update your voter information before June 28!