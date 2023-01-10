Waldorf Man Hits $1.5 Million Jackpot Playing FAST PLAY Game

WALDORF, Md. – A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning a $1,540,418 progressive jackpot in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020.

The Waldorf resident regularly plays Hit the Jackpot! and purchased his lucky ticket at US Fuel in Waldorf. “Trouble” looked at the ticket while inside the Charles County gas station and realized he won. Since he was in public, he didn’t want to do too much celebrating and bring attention to the $1.5 million winning ticket in his hand. He quietly exited the store, walked to his car, got inside and only then started to celebrate.

“Wow. This is awesome,” he said. “I saw (the progressive jackpot) kept rising. I said I was going to stop playing once someone hit the jackpot. I can’t believe I was the one to hit it.”

His lucky Lottery retailer, US Fuel, receives a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning FAST PLAY ticket of $100,000 or more. As a loyal customer of the gas station, “Trouble” returned to make regular purchases after his win. When the news came out that the winning ticket was sold at US Fuel, the store employees had a question for him.

“They looked at me and asked me if I was the big winner. I didn’t answer but just smiled. They knew,” said “Trouble,” laughing.

The lucky winner plans to use the money to financially help his brother and mother. He also wants to pass on some winnings to his school-age children. He purchased the ticket on Monday, Jan. 2.

“This is a good way to start 2023,” he added.

His big win closed out the $20 Hit the Jackpot! game, leaving players two other $20 FAST PLAY options to enjoy. They can play Extreme Green and MONOPOLY™ Properties.