Waldorf Station Project Proposal

WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf Station is a 145-acre mixed-use project for development at the intersection of U.S. Route 301 and Maryland Route 5 in Waldorf, Maryland, according to the Charles County Economic Development Department.

The project is developed by Maryland-based developer, Greenberg Gibbons, with plans of 200,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, a Class A office, a hospitality component, and a mix of residential units that will blend entertainment and easy living in a pedestrian-friendly environment.

“This transformational project will serve as an attractive gateway to Waldorf and Charles County,” Charles County Economic Development Department (CCEDD) stated. “It will create a sense of place and ‘downtown,’ which currently does not exist in the County.”

The development plan for Waldorf Station calls for an open-air mixed-use town center featuring quality shops, restaurants, and entertainment, according to CCEDD. The estimate for daily traffic is over 90,000 vehicles per day with an over 50,000 daytime population.

The developer is staged to begin the first phase of construction, according to CCEDD. Several blighted or underutilized buildings have already been demolished to make way for the new Waldorf Station. Significant transportation improvements that will allow for improved access, circulation, and a more coherent development plan for the project have been approved by the Charles Board of Commissioners for Waldorf Station.

“Charles County is a vibrant, growing destination that attracts more and more people every day,” Brian Gibbons, Chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons said. “We look forward to working with local elected officials and community leaders to create a gateway to the area that everyone can be proud of.”

As part of the Waldorf Station Project, there is a proposed Royal Farms convenience store and a 9,300-square-foot retail strip, according to Shasho Consulting. The remaining land is planned for 225 townhomes, 300 apartments, and assisted living facilities.

Further information on the Waldorf Station project is available on the Charles County Economic Development Department website at meetcharlescounty.com.

