Ward Farm Park Tot Lot Playground Installed

DUNKIRK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces a Tot Lot Playground has been installed at Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park.

The playground is designed for ages 2-5 and allows for children to enjoy a wide range of activities, including climbing, swinging and creative play. The Tot Lot Playground has a user capacity of 83 people and is a total of 1,632 square feet in area.

Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park is located at 10455 Ward Road in Dunkirk. There are many other amenities, such as three multi-use fields, a fishing pier, hiking trails, bathrooms and picnic areas. For more information on Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/WardFarm.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.