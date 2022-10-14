WALDORF, Md. – On October 14 at 2:27 p.m., a student at Mattawoman Middle School was fighting with another student. School staff observed the student reaching into their bookbag during the fight.

School Administrators checked the student’s bookbag and recovered a black stun gun.

In accordance with recently enacted law, due to the age of the juvenile, no criminal charges can be filed in Maryland for crimes such as this.

The juvenile involved in this case was released to his parents.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing dangerous weapons and to seek help from resources as needed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC S. Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 658.