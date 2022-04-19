SEVERN, Md. – A U.S. Air Force veteran from Severn who is a frequent Lottery player says he engages in detective work before purchasing scratch-offs. The 73-year-old visits the Lottery’s website to determine how many prizes remain on scratch-offs in hopes of identifying games likely to give him a nice prize.

Big wins had eluded the Anne Arundel County resident until he spotted a $5 scratch-off that went on sale last month. The Fat Wallet game fit the bill and, after he purchased the game at Royal Farms #040 in Severn, the instant ticket delivered a prize of $50,000! The happy dad revealed the top-prize win at home after scanning the prize check area on the scratch-off using the Lottery app on his phone. The winning message led him to scratch off the entire instant ticket. The $50,000 top prize was hiding in the 14th of the game’s 15 rows.

The game, which offers 15 chances to win, went on sale March 21 loaded with eight top prizes and 14 $5,000 second-tier prizes.

The winner plans to pay bills with his prize. And his lucky Lottery retailer also has reason to celebrate. Royal Farms #040 located at 7843 Telegraph Road in Anne Arundel County will receive a bonus of $500 for selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.