welcome to the boatel california

CALIFORNIA, Md. — There’s plenty of room at the Boatel California for your boat to enjoy a stay- and for you to have a great time too.

As the only boatel in Southern Maryland, Boatel California is family-owned and operated by a dedicated staff who work to take care of your boat.

Dustin Weaver works at Boatel California and had nothing but praise for the place and the employees saying, “The staff will work hard to help upkeep your boat.”

He added that Boatel California is the only boatel with a “High-n-Dry” storage in the area, in addition to wet slips and lift options. It’s the perfect little cove for an escape to the water for easy access to great fishing grounds.

Weaver said the owner, Marco DeCesaris, has focused a lot of effort into revamping the place over the past year. This includes several recently renovated amenities, such as a huge swimming pool, lounge, and dive shop.

Contact The Boatel California directly at 1-800-BOATELS for a tour of the facility at 23950 North Patuxent Beach Rd California, MD 20619.