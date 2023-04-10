CALIFORNIA, Md. – On April 10, 2023, at approximately 1:07 p.m., two emergency vehicles collided while responding to a call for an outside gas leak on Military Lane. The accident involved Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Chief 9b and a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

According to reports, the Bay District VFD emergency vehicle had its lights and sirens activated at the time of the accident. Crews were dispatched to Chancellor’s Run Road and the intersection of FDR Boulevard for the collision. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

It is important for drivers to be aware of emergency vehicles on the road and to yield the right of way when they hear sirens or see flashing lights.

