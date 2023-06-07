Wildfire Smoke Reduces Visibility And Air Quality In Maryland

Credit – National Weather Service via Facebook

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland Department of the Environment issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert Wednesday for the Baltimore City Metro, Annapolis region and extending to southern Maryland region. Residents of the area are advised to take caution as very poor air quality and reduced visibility between 3-6 PM is expected today.

With highs pushing into the 70s and abundant haze during the late morning and afternoon hours, it is recommended to limit time spent outdoors. Those who do venture outside are advised to wear masks to help limit irritation of the respiratory system.

The air quality is expected to deteriorate further on Thursday and Friday, with more smoke in the forecast by the ongoing wildfires in southeastern Canada’s Nova Scotia province.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

A Code Red Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the website www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/Pages/index.aspx.

Stay tuned for updates and take necessary precautions to protect your health.

