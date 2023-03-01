William Carroll Seekford

William “Billy” Carroll Seekford, 84, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on February 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Billy was born to the late Calbert and Viola Seekford in Manassas, VA on February 22, 1939.

Billy began his career as a DC Firefighter on January 6, 1963. He worked his way through several ranks to Captain and retired on April 20, 1989, after 26 years of dedicated service. Billy was passionate about firefighting and loved what he did for a living.

After retirement Billy enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, and listening to music, especially Bluegrass. He was a member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge and enjoyed the many friendships he made there.

Billy is survived by his children Robert Brian Seekford (Karen) of Mechanicsville, MD, Rhonda Dee Lewis (Greg) of Mechanicsville, MD, and William David Seekford (Joyce) of Mechanicsville, MD. Grandchildren; Colby Lewis (Sarah), Sarah Farrell (Jason), Heather Raley (Dan), Brianna Villa (Jason), Daniel Buckler (Anna), Allison Buckler (Bailey), Kaitlyn Seekford (Michael), Dallas Savant (Charlie), and Zack Seekford (Zoe) and 15 Great Grandchildren as well as his sisters Janet Chewning and Pat Beales.

Billy is proceeded in death by his loving wife Robbie Dean, his parents, brothers Kenneth Seekford and Gary Seekford, and sisters Dorothy Bawkey and Barbara Bellis.

On March 7, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Buckler, Zack Seekford, Jason Villa, Jason Farrell, Dan Raley, Bailey Buckler and Michael Farrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org.

