William J Campbell, 93, of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away on March 18, 2022.

William was born on October 28, 1928 to Jack and Elizabeth Campbell in Cleveland, OH. After graduating from high school, he pursued a higher education while in the service. He earned an undergraduate degree from Maryland, and eventually completed a law degree from LaSalle University.

After high school graduation, he began his career as a military policeman or MP for the US Army, kicking off 27 years of military service. Rising to the rank of sergeant major and honorably completing his military years as a consultant for a National Guard unit. He served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars earning many accolades including a bronze star.

Earlier in his military career, while stationed in Japan, he met his wife Keiko Takahashi, and they wed soon after. The two of them went on to have five children and raised them in many different parts of the world before settling down in Maryland.

After retiring in the mid 70’s, William pursued a career as an insurance adjuster. He spent much of his free time taking his children to activities and sports, while still finding time to maintain the family home. William loved reading and really enjoyed writing and reciting poetry. He prided himself on his studies of Christian Science and engaging in conversations about religion.

William is survived by his five children, William Campbell, Jr. of Odenton, MD, Geoffrey Campbell of Gaithersburg, MD, Mary Kiser of Cincinnati, OH, Carol Horton of Virginia Beach, VA, and Sally Barkley of Silver Spring, MD, and his five grandchildren Garrett & Kelly Campbell, Rachel Horton, Rebecca Deady & Kaitlin Young, and 1 great grandchild, Maddie Young.

All services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.