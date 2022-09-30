William Michael “Mike” Branch, 79, of Hollywood, MD passed away on September 27, 2022 at Sinai Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born on September 04, 1943 in Watertown, NY to the late William Diogenese Branch and Helen (Brown) Branch.

In 1965 Mike graduated from N.C. State with a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering. He began his career in 1966 at the Naval Air Test Center as a flight test engineer. In 1976 he completed his Masters Degree in Management from Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. He also graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, Class of 47. He was a skilled and dedicated Flight Test Engineer for over 35 years with the United States DOD.

On July 3, 1965 Mike married his beloved wife Beverly Brown Branch. Together they celebrated 57 wonderful years of marriage. He earned his pilot’s license at the age of 16 and by 18 years old he piloted his own Piper Cub plane from North Carolina to California and back. Later in life he enjoyed flying his remote control planes that he built. He had many hobbies including boating, fishing, crabbing and woodworking. He loved going to church with his family and doing things with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many.

In addition to his wife, Beverly, he is also survived by his children, Brad Branch (Karin) of California, MD and Matt Branch (Mindy) of VA; his seven grandchildren Christopher Branch, Michael Branch, Nathan Branch, Rachel Branch, Jillian Branch, Katherine Moss and Jacob Robbins; his three great-grandchildren and his Aunt Nell Everhardt of Mooresville, N.C. and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 05, 2022 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Matthew Tate at 2:00 P.M. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road. Interment will follow at Joy Chapel Cemetery in Hollywood, MD 20636.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood United Methodist Church 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 or The Alzheimers Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

