EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater.

The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.

As officers arrived, they observed the suspect standing near the roadway in front of a residence.

Officers approached and detained the suspect without further incident. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

Arrested:

Wendee Kaczorek

45-year-old

Edgewater, Maryland