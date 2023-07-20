Woman Injured After Crashing Into Utility Pole In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. — A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized after a serious single motor vehicle accident on Bumpy Oak Road in the area of Marshall Corner Road at approximately 7:07 a.m. on July 20, 2023. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found a single vehicle off the roadway that had struck a utility pole.

The driver was transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment after emergency medical services evaluated her for head injuries.

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) was requested to the scene to replace the damaged utility pole and transformer, which caused lines in the roadway.

Bumpy Oak Road will remain shut down between Marshalls Corner Road (Rt. 227) and Ray Farm Place for approximately four hours due to SMECO repairs, according to a notification from the Charles County Citizen Notification System sent at 7:30 a.m.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com