Carol Badart VanWie

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, August 15, 2023, Carol Badart VanWie, 77 of Lusby, pleaded guilty in Calvert County District Court to multiple charges involving violations of Maryland’s animal cruelty laws. Ms. VanWie was found to have housed more than 40 rabbits and other creatures in unsanitary and inhumane conditions at her nonprofit venture, Bunny Magic and Wildlife Rabbit Rescue, in Lusby.

VanWie was given a suspended jail sentence, placed on probation, and ordered not to possess any animals. In addition, she reimbursed Calvert County the sum of $67,000 for the care and feeding of the animals that were confiscated from her property.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to commend Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte for his handling of this case. Credit also goes to Officer Allison Higgs of the Maryland Natural Resources Police who initially investigated the case and brought the charges against Ms. VanWie.