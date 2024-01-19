10 AACPS Dancers Earn All-State Honors

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In what has become an annual January tradition, Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ dance program has stepped into the state spotlight once again, with eight dancers earning All-State honors, placing them among the top 24 dancers in Maryland.

The All-State dancers were selected through an audition by a panel of arts administrators and college/university dance faculty. Award selection was based on technique, musicality, professionalism, performance, attitude, and likelihood of future success in dance. Dancers also must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better, show leadership at their schools, and have a record of service to their local dance program.

“Our students never cease to amaze me with their dedication to elevating our dance program with their creativity and artistry,” AACPS Dance Specialist Nicole Deming said. “They are truly an inspiration and are beyond deserving of these accolades.”

The following AACPS dancers were named All-State: Gabi Eisele, Annapolis High School

Mackenzie Eisele, Annapolis High School

Emma Tippet, Arundel High School

Cassidy Gallimore, Broadneck High School

Adriana Jones, Crofton High School

Sasha Failli, Crofton High School

Celia Ann Richardson, Severna Park High School

Marlowe Richardson, Severna Park High School

In addition, the following dancers earned All-State honorable mention: Sarah Anne Loud, Broadneck High School

Gracie Beers, Crofton High School

The talents of these and other dancers from schools at all levels across Anne Arundel County will be in display as part of the 43rd annual Anne Arundel County Public Schools Dance Festivals beginning February 14, 2024. Information on dates and times of performances can be found at www.aacps.org/dancefestivals.