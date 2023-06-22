BALTIMORE – Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced that 10 defendants have been charged following a long-term investigation into multiple individual drug traffickers who were operating in and around Severn and Glen Burnie in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The defendants are charged with as many as 22 counts, to include: multiple conspiracies; possession with intent to distribute numerous drugs, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine; and related firearms charges. The investigation, led by the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Unit, culminated in the seizure of the largest cocaine recovery from an investigation in Anne Arundel County Police history, almost two dozen firearms, and controlled dangerous substances that would have been distributed in and around Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and elsewhere throughout Maryland.

“We are determined to disrupt the trafficking of drugs and illegal guns that threaten the safety of our neighborhoods,” said Attorney General Brown. “I made a commitment to the people of Maryland that my office would work with local law enforcement to improve public safety. I want to commend the members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the DEA for their tireless effort and commitment to protect our communities.”

The investigation began following the identification of multiple drug traffickers in Anne Arundel County. As the investigation unfolded, detectives observed dozens of hand-to-hand drug transactions and intercepted communications over a wiretap that confirmed the distribution of large amounts of controlled dangerous substances. Throughout the investigation, detectives executed search and seizure warrants at the residences of defendants Drameek Wallace, Kirk Nowlin, Raymond Eggleston, Charles Thomas, Maurice Dorsey, Donna Carpenter, and Darryl Henson, resulting in the recovery of a variety of controlled dangerous substances, to include large amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and firearms.

Detectives then focused their efforts on the supply source for these drugs dealers. The investigation revealed that defendants Maurice Dorsey and Darryl Henson had both been supplied with cocaine by defendant Clayton Mooring, which helped identify Mooring as a kingpin cocaine distributor in Anne Arundel County.

After Mooring was identified as a supplier of cocaine for numerous drug traffickers, the investigation focused on his activities, with the goal of identifying how he was able to obtain such large quantities of these controlled dangerous substances.

Detectives learned that Mooring was coordinating the importation of large amounts of cocaine from the area of Houston, Texas by having the cocaine stashed in vehicles that were shipped on car carriers across state lines. On April 7, 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department intercepted a vehicle, containing approximately 17 kilograms of cocaine, as it was being transported from Texas to Mooring’s business in Glen Burnie. The packages of cocaine were sewn into the seat cushions. A search at the business led to the seizure of an additional 1.8 kilograms of cocaine. The total street value of the cocaine, if uncut, is just under $2,000,000.

Ultimately, law enforcement seized more than 18 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of heroin, 360 grams of fentanyl, and 67 pounds of cannabis amongst all defendants. Additionally, detectives recovered substances that tested positive for the presence of controlled substances, including fentanyl analogs, methamphetamine, and designer drugs similar to MDMA. Detectives seized 21 firearms as part of their investigation, including two stolen handguns and a privately made firearm or “ghost gun.”

The defendants and charges are as follows:

Clayton Mooring, 42, of Glen Burnie, is charged in a 16-count indictment with, among other charges, drug kingpin, conspiracy to import cocaine into the State, possession of a large amount of cocaine, and conspiracy to engage in a financial transaction involving drug proceeds. According to the indictment, Mooring is a high-ranking member of the conspiracy, who organized the importation of at least 17 kilograms of cocaine into Maryland, which was recovered on April 7, 2023.

Tacoma Sanders, 43, of Baltimore, is charged in a 10-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of a large amount of cocaine, and possession of a handgun in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Maurice Dorsey, 42, of Glen Burnie, is charged in a 22-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a large amount of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, which was recovered during a search warrant at his residence on September 28, 2022.

Donna Carpenter, 33, of Glen Burnie, is charged in a 19-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances and possession of a large amount of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, which was recovered during a search warrant at her residence on September 28, 2022.

Kirk Nowlin, 32, of Glen Burnie, is charged in a 7-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of fake controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and two counts of illegal possession of a handgun.

Raymond Eggleston, 63, of Severn, is charged in a 6-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a large amount of fentanyl, which was seized during a search warrant at his residence on October 26, 2022.

Darryl Henson, 45, of Severn, is charged in a 5-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine.

Tony Horne Jr., 42, of Severn, is charged with illegal sale of a firearm in Baltimore City, Maryland, on October 28, 2022.

Drameek Wallace, 23, of Severn, is charged in a 7-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession with intent to distribute 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, which was recovered during a search warrant at his residence on August 9, 2022.

Charles Thomas, 35, of Baltimore, is charged in a 9-count indictment with, among other charges, possession with intent to distribute 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 3,4-methylenedioxy-α-cyclohexylaminopropiophenone, and N,N dimethylpentylone, and illegal possession of a handgun, which was recovered during a search warrant at his residence on November 18, 2022.

“Addiction is a ‘feeling’ disease. Our work is about helping families and removing criminals from our community who are intent on resorting to violence and profiting from the pain of our loved ones who turn to drugs. This significant seizure of illegal narcotics and firearms has saved countless lives in Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad. “I am extremely proud of our investigators and the collaboration from our federal, state, and local partners as they navigated every nuance of this complex case. I thank the DEA, Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), the Office of the State’s Attorney, and the Office of the Attorney General for their partnership and collaboration.”

John B. Crowe, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division, stated that “collaborative efforts with federal, state, and local partners, such as Operation Blue’s Clues, have a significant impact on the community. We are committed to continuing our investigative and operational efforts to dismantle these violent drug trafficking organizations that are killing and poisoning our citizens with fentanyl and gun violence.”

The defendants’ cases will be handled in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City. In making today’s announcement, Attorney General Brown thanked Criminal Division Chief Katie Dorian and Assistant Attorney General Paul Halliday. Attorney General Brown also thanked the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County, Anne Colt Leitess, and the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Ivan Bates, for their assistance in this investigation.

This investigation was a coordinated effort under MCIN. The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services provides grant funding and strategic support to MCIN member sites to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing to make Maryland safer.

A criminal indictment is merely an accusation of wrongdoing, and a defendant is presumed innocent until the State proves the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.