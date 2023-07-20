17th Annual Bowles Farm Summer National Lawn Mower Races In August!

CLEMENTS, Md. – The Seventh District Optimist Club (est. 1968) and the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad (est. 1960) both exist to promote the well-being of the community, by providing mentorship to St. Mary’s County’s youth or by administering pre-hospital care to the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

While both organizations are located in the Seventh District, both have a tremendous outreach in the community, not just locally, but nationally. Several of the participants for the lawn mower race have been coming to St. Mary’s for years because of how welcoming we make them feel, creating long standing friendships and encouraging the next generation to enjoy the races. Participants for racing range in age from 10-75, with one gentleman from Florida, who is 85 and the oldest participant, demonstrating that lawn mower racing can become a life-long hobby.

By jointly hosting events, such as the St. Mary’s County National Lawn Mower Race, which has been held at Bowles Farms in Clements, MD for almost 20 years, they are able to provide events the entire family can enjoy. The proceeds from the Lawn Mower Race will be donated to the Optimist Club and the Rescue Squad, allowing both volunteer organizations to continue serving the community throughout the year.

In addition to the joint venture of the lawn mower race, the Seventh District Optimist club also hosts an annual youth fishing derby, which is free to the public. Children can win prizes and enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers with their parents. Also, the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad hosts an annual “safe stop” during Halloween, where children can come dressed in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat safely.

Events like these would not be possible without continued support and financial contributions from the community. We are thankful for the members of the community, as well as the many volunteers that make these events possible to bring the community together. We hope to see you at the races, as well as all of the other events we host!