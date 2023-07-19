74-Year-Old Calvert County Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver

LOTHIAN, Md. — A 74-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Lothian. The victim has been identified as Aubrey Lee Wallace of Owings, Maryland.

According to police, on July 17, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a person lying on northbound Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Calvert County Fire Department personnel.

Investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section revealed that the pedestrian was walking in the travel lane when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. It is unknown how long the pedestrian was in the roadway prior to being discovered by a passerby.

The striking vehicle fled the scene and was discovered unoccupied a short time later by the Prince George’s County Police Department. The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old from Landover, was located by police.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact them at 410-222-4700.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

