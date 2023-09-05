LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The 76th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair will take place at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds from September 21-24.

This year’s fair will feature everything you love about this annual event such as local exhibits, the Queen of Tolerance Pageant, chainsaw sculptures, pig races, live music, livestock show/auction, a jousting tournament, horse pulls, great food, fun rides, and so much more!

The fair book, which is shown below, features all of the events/activities and which days/times they take place, all necessary forms for competition entries, etc. So make sure you check it out!

Visit the St. Mary’s County Fair’s official website here for more details and forms!

