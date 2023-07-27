ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Tuesday, July 26, 2023, detectives from the Southern District Anne Arundel County Police Department executed a search warrant in Annapolis in connection with a month-long narcotics investigation.

With the assistance of the Quick Response Team, detectives searched the unit block of W Washington Street, where they recovered two handguns, ammunition, approximately 17g of suspected cocaine, 34 pills of suspected Xanax, approximately 65g of suspected Phencyclidine, and $110,471 in cash.

According to authorities, the investigation’s focus was Devonte Wiggins, a 29-year-old resident of Annapolis. Wiggins was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple counts of drug possession and firearm offenses, including CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc, CDS: Pos W/I Dist: Pcp/Lsd/Hal, CDS Poss W/Int To Dist, CDS: Possess-not Cannabis X3, Firearm Poss W/Fel Convict, CDS-Poss Of Firearms, Firearm/Drug Traf Crime, Illegal Poss Ammo, and CDS: Poss Paraphernalia X2.

Wiggins is currently being held on a no-bond status.

