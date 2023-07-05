Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control Waives Adoption Fees to Qualified Adopters

MILLERSVILLE, Md. – Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control (AACACC) in Millersville has reached its capacity to care for homeless pets. AACACC is waiving its usual $17 dog adoption fee or $14 cat adoption fee; potential adopters still must meet the shelter’s regular adoption requirements, which are outlined under the “adopt a pet” tab on its website, aacounty.org/pets; potential adopters do not have to live in Anne Arundel County.

Adoptable animals at AACACC are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Approved potential adopters can meet with individual animals at the shelter. Photos of available animals are on the “Animals at our Shelter” page of the shelter’s website.

Anne Arundel County citizens who cannot adopt a dog should consider fostering one for the shelter to open up kennel space for the additional dogs that are arriving. (Citizens of other jurisdictions may be able to help by fostering for one of the shelter’s rescue partners so they can take dogs.) Anne Arundel County residents should send foster applications and required additional documentation to ACCFoster@aacounty.org. Applications are located online or may be picked up at the shelter.

AACACC, located at, 411 Maxwell Frye Road in Millersville, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.