

CROFTON, Md. — On September 21, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of Johns Hopkins Road and Nantucket Drive in Crofton.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located several items of note.

Items recovered included: loaded black semi-automatic handgun, an extended magazine with ammunition, approximately 500g of suspected marijuana, and a digital scale.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged accordingly.

Arrested:

Camonte Pettiford

28-year-old

Crofton, Maryland