Armed California Man Charged In Multiple Road Rage Incidents

Eric Michael Davis

CALIFORNIA, Md. – A 32-year-old California man was arrested and charged by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, following two road rage incidents involving two separate drivers.

Eric Michael Davis, age 32 of California, was charged with two counts of First-Degree Assault, two counts of Second-Degree Assault and two counts of Firearm Use in a Violent Crime.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 4:48 pm, DFC Max Schell responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Patuxent Beach Road in California for the report of a man who had pointed a firearm at a victim. The victim advised while driving home from work on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Shady Mile Drive, a man in a green truck in the next lane pointed a gun at the victim.

Upon investigation with the assistance of the Criminal Investigations Division, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Davis’ address and located the 2000 Ford F-150 truck described by the victim.

Earlier on Tuesday, at 2:22 pm, the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received a separate complaint of a man in a green truck driving erratically in the area of Patuxent Beach Road. The vehicle began speeding around the two victims in their car and eventually traveled to the passenger side and hit the brakes, provoking an altercation. The passenger looked over and observed Davis pointing a black handgun straight in the air. The victims hit their brakes to elude Davis.

The investigation by Deputy Joseph Senatore determined that both incidents were connected.

Davis is in custody at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he is being held without bond pending a hearing this afternoon.