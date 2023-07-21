August Events Announced At Calvert Marine Museum

Calvert Marine Museum

SOLOMONS, Md. – Set sail for museum fun in August with camps, programming, and fossil days. Check out details for our brand-new event: Museum FunFest on August 20! Plus, two Waterside Music Series concerts will wrap up the end of the month. For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Tuesdays, Aug. 1 & 15 – Mornings at the Museum: Otters and Opossums?! 10 a.m. – noon

Meet our mammals! Get to know the mammals at the Calvert Marine Museum that are found within the Chesapeake Bay estuary. Observe and learn about Calvert and Chessie Grace – our North American river otters, as well as our newest addition, Poppie the Virginia opossum. Through hands-on activities, fun games, and crafts, we will explore their habitat, behavior, and biology. Cost: $10 per participant; for ages 5-7. For more information and to purchases tickets, visit: Mornings at the Museum | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesdays, Aug. 2 & 16 – Mornings at the Museum: Fossil Adventures 10 a.m. – noon

Participants are dropped off at Cove Point Lighthouse, where they meet CMM educators. The program leader teaches a short lesson on local Miocene fossils and what to look for. From 10 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m., explore the beach to search for fossilized shells, bones, and shark teeth. After fossil collecting, work with the museum educators to identify any fossils you have found. The program ends at 12 p.m. Cost: $10 per participant; for ages 8-12. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: Mornings at the Museum | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, Aug. 3 & 10 – Sea Squirts: Messy Art 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, accompanied by an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Fridays, Aug. 4 & 18 – Mornings at the Museum: Summertime Blues 10 – 11 a.m.

Join an educator on the historic William B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience. This youth field program uses live blue crabs to illustrate their life cycle and how to identify male and female crabs. Discover the history of the blue crab fishery on the Patuxent River and learn the ins and outs of our annual blue crab harvest. Cost: $20 per participant. For more information and to register, visit: Mornings at the Museum | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Aug. 4 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas from 1 – 4:30 p.m. to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturday, Aug. 12 – Toy Boat Building 1 – 4 p.m.

Make a toy boat from wood under the Corbin Nature Pavilion! Visitors will be accommodated on a first come, first served basis. For ages 5 and up. Museum admission required, with a suggested donation of $2 per boat Sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild.

Sunday, Aug. 13 – 68th Anniversary Symposium: The wreck of the Levin J Marvel noon – 4:30 p.m.

Join survivors, Deadly Gamble author, and local historians for an anniversary symposium of: The wreck of the Levin J Marvel that tragically claimed 14 lives in 1955 on the Chesapeake Bay. Speakers include: Dr. Susan Langley, Maryland State Underwater Archeologist; Diane Donovan Harrison, Calvert County Historical Society; John Ferguson and Maggie Roberts, survivors; Bill Verge, LT., USCGR, (Ret), deckhand; Kathy Bergren Smith, author; Dale Rausch, CAPT., USCGR, (Ret); Marc Cruder, CDR., USCG, (Ret). Artifacts from Levin J Marvel will be on display. Admission to the Levin J Marvel Symposium is FREE. Regular admission applies for CMM galleries and exhibits. Co-sponsored by the Calvert County Historical Society.

Thursdays, Aug. 17, 24 & 31 – Little Minnows: Messy Science 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Messy Science,for preschoolers ages 3 – 5, accompanied by an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Fossil Field Experience 9 a.m. – noon.

Come and explore the fossils at Cove Point. Learn more about fossils: where to find them, how to identify them, and what they can tell us about the past. This program is for adults and children ages 8 and older that are accompanied by an adult. Preregistration required at least two business days before the program. Cost: $25 per participant. For more information and to register, visit: Fossil Field Experience | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, Aug. 20 – Museum FunFest 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join us for our first ever Museum FunFest on the museum grounds. Putt on over for some fun on the mini golf course and see if you can achieve a hole-in-one! Watch as brave individuals take their turn in the dunk tank; you may even recognize some familiar faces! Join in more fun with corn hole for the whole family! All proceeds from this event go directly to the Calvert Marine Museum. Face painting and food vendors will be onsite. Mini Golf: Adults $10, Kids 12 and under $5. Dunk Tank: Donation only. Event is not included in museum admission.

Sunday, Aug. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, Aug. 20 – Waterside Performance Series: The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA 7 p.m.

Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION! Performance is at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion starting at 7 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverages onsite. The Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. Cost of tickets are $25 – $35 (additional fees apply). Tickets are online at The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum (etix.com)

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Waterside Performance Series: BRETT YOUNG 7 p.m.

Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With an undeniable string of seven No. 1s – “In Case You Didn’t Know” (8X PLATINUM), “Mercy” (4X PLATINUM), “Sleep Without You” (PLATINUM) “Like I Loved You” (2X PLATINUM), “Here Tonight” (PLATINUM), “Catch” (PLATINUM) and “Lady” (PLATINUM) – and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country’s master over matters of the heart. Opening for Young will be singer and songwriter, Jonathan Hutcherson. Performance is at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion starting at 7 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverages onsite. The Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. Cost of tickets are $39 – $89 (additional fees apply). Tickets are online at Brett Young Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum (etix.com).

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.