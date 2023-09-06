Baysox Reveal 2024 Home Schedule

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox are pleased to reveal their home schedule for the 2024 regular season. Beginning on Friday, April 5 against the Reading Fightin’ Phils, and concluding on Sunday, September 8 against the Harrisburg Senators, the home schedule once again features 69 total games at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie opens the season at Prince George’s Stadium for only the second time in the last five seasons, as they host Reading for a three-game weekend series, before spending a week on the road. Their first six-game home series will feature the Altoona Curve from Tuesday, April 16 to Sunday, April 21.

The 2023 campaign will feature plenty of long stretches at home, as Bowie is scheduled to host two different 12-game homestands. The first 12-game homestand is from Tuesday, April 30 to Sunday, May 12 when Bowie hosts Erie and Akron. The second lengthy stay at home begins on Tuesday, July 30, and ends on Sunday, August 11, as Bowie hosts Somerset and Harrisburg.

Fans will not be left missing the Baysox at home for very long in 2024, as Bowie does not play two-consecutive weeks on the road at any point in the season. The longest stretch away from home for Bowie will be from the Fourth of July until Friday, July 19. Bowie will play at home on Wednesday, July 3 against divisional rival Richmond.

There will be plenty of opportunity to see the Baysox in action in May, as Bowie plays 17 home games in the fifth month of the year. July will be the quietest month for Bowie, as they only have eight home games scheduled.

The remainder of the 2024 schedule will be revealed at a later date, including road games, game times, and an extensive promotional and events schedule. Bowie still has plenty of time left in the 2023 regular season, with one home series remaining, and a possibility to play three playoff games at Prince George’s Stadium. Bowie returns home for the final time in the 2023 regular season on Tuesday, September 5, as they begin a six-game series with New Hampshire. Tickets for every game, as well as information regarding season tickets for the 2024 season, can be found at Baysox.com, and by calling (301) 805-6000.

The full home schedule, broken down by series, is below:

Friday, April 5 – Sunday, April 7 vs. Reading Fightin’ Phils (Philadelphia Phillies)

Tuesday, April 16 – Sunday, April 21 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Tuesday, April 30 – Sunday, May 5 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

Tuesday, May 7 – Sunday, May 17 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Gaurdians)

Tuesday, May 21 – Sunday, May 26 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants)

Tuesday, June 4 – Sunday, June 9 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)

Tuesday, June 18 – Sunday, June 23 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Monday, July 1 – Wednesday, July 3 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants)

Friday, July 19 – Sunday, July 21 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies)

Tuesday, July 30 – Sunday, August 4 vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)

Tuesday, August 6 – Sunday, August 11 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

Tuesday, August 20 – Sunday, August 25 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

Tuesday, September 3 – Sunday, September 8 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)