Betty Jean Brown, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Betty was born on December 11, 1932, in Los Angeles, California.

Betty was a beautician and a realtor. She enjoyed swimming, crocheting, fishing, eating crabs on their porch, and most of all spending time with all of her family.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Brown (73 years); brother Jerry Helm (Marie); children Robby Brown (Geri), Sam Brown, Ruthie Goudie (John); daughter in law Marie Horrell; grandchildren Logan Brown, Karen Estevez (Teddy), Kim Stakes (Donald), Teddy Brown (Stacey), Johnny Goudie (Tiffany), Bobby Goudie (Jordan); great-grandchildren Phillip Armel (Emily), TJ Estevez (Emily), Tyler Brown, Robert Estevez, Jake Chinault, Trey Brown, Kirestin Brown, Mason Stakes, Miles Stakes, Parker Goudie, Cooper Goudie, and Olivia Goudie.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia Helm; daughter Diane Sheriff; son Ted Brown; son-in-law Danny Sheriff; daughter-in-law Becky Brown; and granddaughter Jennifer Sheriff.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on January 3, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at 1:00 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.