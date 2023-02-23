Blue Crabs Announce First Players To Join 15th Anniversary Roster

WALDORF, Md. – On Thursday, the Blue Crabs announced the addition of three players to their 15th-anniversary team. Two newcomers in the form of LHP Sandro Cabrera and IF Jose Rosario will be joining the Blue Crabs, as Ian Yetsko returns for his second season in Southern Maryland.

Sandro Cabrera was acquired from the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League in February for two players to be named later. Cabrera started his career with the San Francisco Giants and stayed in their farm system for five seasons. Last year Cabrera put together a strong season, starting in 16 games where he finished with 91 strikeouts and a 3.42 ERA in 104.1 IP, the seventh-best ERA in the Frontier League.

In a deal with the Charleston Dirty Birds, the Blue Crabs acquired Jose Rosario in return for starting pitcher Eddie Butler. Rosario signed with the New York Yankees in 2009 and was a piece of their organization until 2017 when he signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox. Last year, Rosario split time with the Gateway Grizzlies and the Charleston Dirty Birds, where he played just 10 games in Charleston.

Returning to the Blue Crabs for his second season is utility player Ian Yetsko. The DeWitt, MI native played in 72 games for the Blue Crabs in 2022 and proved to be a key player for the organization. Yetsko saw playing time at 3B, 2B, SS, and even LF for a short period, and finished with a .255 batting average, while collecting 12 doubles and driving in 21 runs.

Our 15th Anniversary Season is right around the corner, and we can’t wait to see all of Crustacean Nation back at Regency Furniture Stadium for Opening Day on April 28th. Get ready, our 2023 Promotional Schedule will be available soon!

