Blue Crabs Clinch Series In 7-6 Walk-Off Win

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have now won three consecutive games as they took down the York Revolution 7-6. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs trailed multiple times throughout the game, but came back each time, with Michael Wielansky driving in the walk-off run.

In the top of the first, the Revs got the action going quickly against Daryl Thompson. After a leadoff single from Yefri Perez, Elmer Reyes blasted a two-run shot over the wall in left, giving the Revs a 2-0 start.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Blue Crabs tallied three runs. After Sundberg struck out, Michael Wielansky walked. Jared Walker grounded one up the middle for a hit, advancing Wielansky to third base. David Harris then drove a single through the right side, scoring Wielansky. The Blue Crabs tacked on two more runs with a sacrifice fly from Joe DeLuca and an RBI single from Raul Shah, putting the Blue Crabs on top 3-2.

The Revs picked up two more runs in the sixth inning. Nellie Rodriguez and Carlos Franco hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game. Josue Herrera gave the Revs the lead in the sixth on a ground ball through the right side, scoring Franco.

The Revs’ lead was short-lived. Michael Wielansky doubled to deep right field before Jared Walker walked. On the first pitch to David Harris, he destroyed a two-run shot to left, over the Mini Monster, giving the Blue Crabs a 6-4 lead.

Daryl Thompson departed after seven innings, allowing four runs and striking out 11 batters. Endrys Briceño pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out two. The Blue Crabs turned to Mat Latos in the ninth (BS, 4) (W, 2-2). After recording the first two outs, he allowed four consecutive batters to reach, tying the score at 6-6.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Blue Crabs rallied. Matt Hibbert singled off of Nick Howard (L, 0-1) to get things started. Howard recorded the next two outs before Jack Sundberg singled up the middle, advancing Hibbert to second. The next batter, Michael Wielansky, ripped a line drive to right field, scoring Hibbert to give the Blue Crabs a 7-6 win.

The Blue Crabs look to sweep the series tomorrow as they return to Regency Furniture Stadium for game three of the series at 6:35 pm.