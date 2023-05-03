Blue Crabs Comeback Falls Short Against Gastonia

WALDORF, Md. – The Blue Crabs hosted the Gastonia Honey Hunters on a chilly night in Southern Maryland. These two teams were the first-half division champions and had the two best records in the ALPB just a season ago.

The Blue Crabs wasted no time scoring the first run from a David Harris single into right field, driving in Michael Wielansky; the next inning, first baseman K.C. Hobson hit his 75th career ALPB home run to make it 2-0.

The Honey Hunters got hot in the, scoring five runs and taking the lead. The rally by the away team was capped off by a Scott Manea two-RBI single. Manea got a couple more RBIs in the fifth from a two-run homer into right-center to make it 7-2.

Down 8-2, the Crabs needed a big inning to get back into the game, and Jose Rosario delivered as he drove in a run after blooping a ball into right-center to cut the deficient. The big hit came from Jack Sundberg, who hit a frozen rope into left, and the ball skipped past Steven Sensley and two runs scored, and the score was 8-6.

No more runs would score for the rest of the game, the Blue Crabs had several opportunities to tie the game, but the fight fell just short against Gastonia to open the series.

The Blue Crabs are 3-1 on the year. Game two is tonight, with the first pitch coming at 6:35; fans can purchase tickets online at SoMDBlueCrabs.com or stream the game on FloSports.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s Premiere Partner League. The Blue Crabs are set to kick off their 15th season of baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information. For media requests, contact Steve Bowen at 301-638-9788 ext. 216 or at sbowen@somdbluecrabs.com

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com