Blue Crabs Shutout Revs In Series Opener

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs defeated the York Revolution in a pitcher’s duel on Tuesday night, winning by a score of 2-0. The win was the Blue Crabs’ 44th of the year.

Blue Crabs Starter Mckenzie Mills (8-1) pitched six shutout innings to earn his league-leading eighth win of the season. Patrick Baker, Nick Wells, and Mat Latos ( SV,17) threw the final three frames to finish off the shutout effort.

York’s pitching was nearly as great tonight. Starter Nick Travieso pitched six strong innings of his own, giving up only one run on a solo shot by Blue Crabs First Basemen Joe Deluca. The fifth-inning home run proved to be enough to put Travieso on the short end of the stick tonight.

David Harris added an RBI single in the eighth to extend the Crabs’ lead and put a little less stress on closer Mat Latos in the ninth.

The Blue Crabs are back in action against York for Game Two of the Series on Bark in the Park Day tomorrow at 6:35.

