Calvert County Board Of Education Wants Feedback For 2025-2026 School Year

Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – The Calvert County BOE is asking students, parents/guardians, and teachers for feedback about the proposed schedule for the 2025-2026 school year calendar.

For Option A, students would start school on August 20th and be released on June 3rd & 4th. Option B, students would start school on August 26th and be released on June 10th.

Both calendars show students would not be off for Winter Recess until December 24th, which is two days later than this year. The survey closes on Thursday, January 4th at 11:45 pm.

