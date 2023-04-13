PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated April 2023 as Autism Awareness Month.

Autism spectrum disorder, or autism, affects one in 36 children and individuals irrespective of race, creed or socio-economic status. Autism is a spectrum neurological condition characterized in varying degrees by difficulties with social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication, medical conditions, and restricted and repetitive behaviors.

Autism can be associated with intellectual disability, difficulties in motor coordination and attention, and issues with mental and medical health.

Citizens are encouraged to join in the commitment to provide early intervention, outreach, education, advocacy, scientific research and services to all citizens impacted by autism.