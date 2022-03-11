Calvert County Fire/Rescue Cadets Training To Save Lives

SOLOMONS, Md. – Yesterday the Calvert County High School Fire/Rescue Cadet class traveled back to Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department (Company 3) to practice more of the skills they have been learning while taking Rescue Technician Vehicle & Machinery.

The students were able to use a variety of tools and were faced with different scenerios to include victims trapped under vehicles and a hand caught in a meat grinder.

A huge thank you to Lead MFRI Instructor Joe Ford, his support instructors and the members of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department for all of your support for this program!