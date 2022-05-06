PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of April 25, 2022 – May 1, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,509 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-23187

On April 26, 2022, Deputy Novick responded to the 2900 block of Governors Run Road in Port Republic, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised on April 25 unknown suspect (s) damaged a lockbox on the front door of the residence. Investigation revealed suspects broke out an exterior window to the unoccupied residence and made entry to the home. Property within the home appears to have been disturbed. It is unknown if anything was stolen. The estimated value of the damaged property is $320.00.

Damaged Property: 22-24143

On April 30, 2022, DFC Sturdivant responded to the 2200 block of Line Ridge Drive in Huntingtown, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown black dog entered her property and broke into her chicken coop. The dog broke the fencing around the coop, entered the coop, and killed two of the chickens. Two additional chickens escaped the coop. A search was conducted with negative results. The estimated value of damaged property is $20.

Damaged Property: 22-24150

On April 30, 2022, DFC Ostazeski was on routine patrol and was flagged down by a citizen on Algonquin Trail in Lusby, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m., an unknown suspect (s) damaged the tabs inside the filler necks of two vehicles on the street. The complainant also reported the suspect (s) siphoned approximately a quarter tank of gas from the vehicle. The estimated value of the damaged property is $82.79.

Pictured L to R: Glass, Buck Anastasi

ARRESTS

On April 25, 2022, Deputy Tavares was conducting speed enforcement in the area of southbound Rt. 4 and Chaney Road in Dunkirk, MD, and observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate weaving in and out of traffic. A traffic stop was attempted, but the suspect fled and continued to travel at speeds exceeding 115 mph through a red light with no regard for surrounding citizens.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the 900 block of Caravan Trail in Owings, MD. The driver, Jamal Courtney Glass, 41 of Washington D.C., was immediately taken into custody. A vehicle search incident to arrest revealed a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and a Ziploc bag containing THC edibles. Glass was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and was charged with Negligent and Reckless Driving and other traffic related citations.

On April 28, 2022, DFC Kelly conducted a traffic stop in the area of southbound Rt. 4 and Whispering Drive in Prince Frederick, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, X-Zaavinian Reginald Buck, 18 of St. Leonard, MD, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle.

A vehicle search revealed a black 9mm ghost handgun and a magazine containing 29 rounds of ammunition. Buck was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Handgun in a Vehicle and Possession of a Firearm under the age of 21.

On April 26, 2022, several 911 calls were received reporting a male subject staggering in the southbound lane of Chesapeake Ave in North Beach, MD. Callers reported the male to be under the influence, wobbling, and stumbling close to the road. Cpl. Fox responded to the area and made contact with Angalo Cole Anastasi, 27 of Chesapeake Beach, MD, who appeared intoxicated. Cpl.

Fox was familiar with Anastasi due to previous police encounters earlier that day. Anastasi was observed hours prior staggering in the road attempting to ride a bicycle through the mulch and landscaping of a business in the area. Anastasi was warned to go home and stay home as he was disturbing the public’s peace. Due to the culmination of 911 calls and Anastasi’s actions, he was placed under arrest and charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance.