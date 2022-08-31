Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 22, 2022 – August 28, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,476 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 22-49046

On August 26, 2022, Deputy Krueger responded to the 1400 block of Sollers Wharf Road in Lusby, for the report of a burglary that had already occurred. Investigation revealed sometime between Aug. 23 and Aug. 26, an unknown suspect (s) broke into the church through the back door. The back door’s glass window had been shattered, and a rock was discovered laying at the foot of the door. Nothing appears to have been taken or broken inside the church. The estimated value of the damaged property is $500.

Damaged Property: 22-48294

On August 23, 2022, Deputy Murphy responded to the 600 block of Gunsmoke Trail in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised the passenger side window of a vehicle parked in the driveway had been damaged/shattered. The estimated value of the damaged property is $250.

Damaged Property: 22-48977

On August 26, 2022, Deputy Krueger responded to the 11400 block of Stirrup Lane in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) threw eggs at the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of the damaged property is $300.

Theft: 22-48084

On August 22, 2022, Deputy Aley responded to Superior Fireplace and Hot Tubs located at 5246 Cutter Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft/damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) cut the catalytic converters off of two work trucks parked outside the business. The estimated value of the stolen/damaged property is $2,000.00.

Theft: 22-48214

On August 22, 2022, Cpl. R. Shrawder responded to the 3900 block of 4th Street in North Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole a wig (valued at $150) from her mailbox, an antenna (valued at $515) from the roof of her vehicle, and $30 in cash that was left on the porch of the residence. The total value of the stolen property is $695.00.

ARRESTS

Gina Patricia Kennedy

On August 25, 2022, Cpl. Robshaw and Deputy Huy were conducting patrol checks in the area of Dunkirk Market Place in Dunkirk and received a report of a theft. The complainant advised Gina Patricia Kennedy, 33 of Owings, had stolen numerous items to include a dog brush, dog medicine, aquarium figurines, and other fish and pet supplies from PetSmart. The total value of stolen property was $209.80. Kennedy was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1500.

Trinik Shatega King

On August 22, 2022, Deputy Bowen responded to the Walmart located at 150 Solomons Island Road N in Prince Frederick, for the report of trespassing. The complainant advised Trinik Shatega King, 27 of Lexington Park, had been issued a no trespass order in February of 2022 and had been indefinitely trespassed from the property. King was observed on store surveillance entering and exiting the business. Deputies made contact with King inside her vehicle and observed Turtle Beach gaming headphones in plain view, still in the box with a security tag attached. King was unable to provide proof of purchase for the headphones. King was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Joseph Howard GreenHawk

On August 22, 2022, Deputy Newton responded to CalvertHealth Medical Center located at 100 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick, for a subject trespassing. The complainant advised Joseph Howard GreenHawk, 52 of Salisbury, was back on hospital property after having been issued a trespass warning earlier in the night. GreenHawk was given numerous chances to leave the property or be arrested. GreenHawk refused and was arrested for Trespassing: Private Property.