Calvert County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Three New Deputies

Deputy Ryan Campbell, Deputy Casey Hill, and Deputy Anna Morrison

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to introduce Calvert’s newest deputies. Please join us in welcoming Deputy Ryan Campbell, Deputy Casey Hill, and Deputy Anna Morrison to the agency.

Our new deputies were sworn in, pinned, and signed their Oath of Office during the Calvert Board of County Commissioners’ public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

All three deputies are lateral transfers that came to us from other police agencies in surrounding jurisdictions.

We thank them for choosing to protect and serve the citizens of Calvert County. We wish you a safe and successful career.

Please join us in welcoming Deputy Campbell, Deputy Hill and Deputy Morrison to the CCSO family.

Deputy Ryan Campbell

Deputy Casey Hill

Deputy Anna Morrison