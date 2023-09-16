Calvert Marine Museum Announced October Events

SOLOMONS, Md. – No tricks, just treats this month at the museum. A FREE event for the whole family, spirited Halloween cruises, and much, much more! Mark your calendars for all the fun ahead. For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Wednesday through Sunday, the month of Oct. – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m. Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is a cancellation due to inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children – infant through 12 years. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturdays, the month of Oct. – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tours 1 – 4 p.m. Step aboard the museum’s sailing skipjack for an up-close tour of her 56 ft. deck with crew members during the off-season. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, Oct. 5 & 12 – Sea Squirts: Otters and Friends 10:15 & 11:15 a.m. Children 18 months to 3 years, accompanied by an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Oct. 6 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m. Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas from 1 – 4:30 p.m. to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – Patuxent River Appreciation Day (PRAD) 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come celebrate the Patuxent River at the original fall event since 1978! This FREE event includes live music, food and drink vendors, makers of home spun goods, a petting zoo, FREE boat rides, toy boat building, displays and activities celebrating the river! Explore the museum grounds to visit dozens of nonprofit and community groups that help keep our area a wonderful place to live and play! Museum admission is FREE to all during the event! For more information, visit: News Flash • Calvert Marine Museum, MD • CivicEngage (civicplus.com)

Thursdays, Oct. 19 & 26 – Little Minnows: Otters and Friends 10:15 & 11:15 a.m. This month’s theme is Otters and Friends,for preschoolers ages 3 – 5, accompanied by an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, Oct. 26 & Tuesday, Oct. 31 – Witchcraft Halloween Cruises 3 p.m., 4:15 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. Stir up a little magic this month with a one-hour Halloween sail aboard the vintage yacht Witchcraft. Discover the Bay’s most well-loved ghost stories with your spirited crew. Guests are invited to dress in costume and bring their favorite witches brew and snacks. Cost of a ticket is $40/person; max 6 people per charter. Must be 18 or older to cruise. Witchcraft | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.