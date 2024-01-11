Calvert Planning & Zoning Invites Public Feedback On Uses And Accessory Structures

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning invites county residents to participate in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process. Citizens are invited to participate through public comment, a public forum and observing work sessions and meetings, to have a voice in shaping local development and land use policies and actively contribute to the well-being and future of the community.

The next phase of events will receive and consider feedback and recommendations from residents on the following articles:

(view draft Article 18): This article outlines permitted land uses in each zoning district and conditions for specific uses and activities. This article covers a wide range of uses, including farm support businesses, farmers’ markets, assisted living facilities, home occupations, solar energy generating systems, cultural facilities and communication towers, as well as temporary uses like food trucks. To identify which uses are permitted in each zoning district, see tables 18-1, 18-2 and 18-3; direction on how to interpret these tables is given in Section 18-2 of Article 18. Article 19 – Accessory Structures (view draft Article 19): This article defines rules for structures and uses that are accessory to the primary structure or use of the property. It covers general regulations, like needing a permit for structures over 150 square feet and setback requirements. Specific conditions are applicable for different structures, including beekeeping structures, bus shelters, carports, chicken coops, livestock enclosures, accessory solar energy generating systems and more.

Public Comment Period, open through Feb 2: The public comment period is open through Friday, Feb. 2. Comments may be submitted by email to ZOupdate@calvertcountymd.gov or by mail to Attn: ZO Update, 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Public Forum, Jan. 25: A public forum will be held Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. During the forum with zoning staff, members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions. The public may attend in-person or virtually through Zoom by calling 301-715-8592, enter meeting ID 870 4870 1285 and passcode “#.”

Joint Work Session, Feb. 21: A joint work session with the Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick.

The schedule for each phase and draft articles can be viewed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. These dates and times may be subject to change.

The Calvert County Zoning Ordinance regulates land usage, public facilities and overall county development as part of the effort to promote health, safety and welfare of Calvert County residents, as mandated in the Comprehensive Plan (adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022). For questions or further information, contact Rachel O’Shea at 410-535-1600, ext. 2339, or by email at rachel.oshea@calvertcountymd.gov, or Will Hager at 410-535-1600, ext. 8553, or by email at will.hager@calvertcountymd.gov.