CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver Saved From Burning Truck In Anne Arundel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 19, 2022 at approximately at 12:30 p.m., first responders were alerted to a serious motor vehicle accident on Route 50 Eastbound, in the area of I-97.

Anne Arundel County Police Department Cpl. Ranck was the first on the scene and noticed one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames and occupied.

PGFD Ambulance 806 was transporting a patient to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, when the crew came across the incident. Cpl. Ranck with the assistance of the PGFD ambulance crew, the driver was quickly pulled from the burning vehicle to safety, preventing further injury.

EMS stabilized the patient, and Maryland State Police Trooper 2 – Washington flew the patient to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and found the pick-up truck with the passenger compartment fully involved. Crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Photo courtesy of the Arundel Volunteer Fire Department

“MSPAC commends the heroic actions of the Prince Georges County ambulance crew (Official Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Page) and the Anne Arundel County Police Department officer involved in this incident.” Maryland State Police – Aviation Command said. ‘The outcome would have likely been tragic without their heroism. Job well done to Anne Arundel County Fire Department for their excellent patient care and scene management!”

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com