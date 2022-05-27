CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Yesterday, Sheriff Troy Berry and the CCSO were proud to present a donation to New Hope African Methodist Episcopal Church in Waldorf towards their wonderful community outreach efforts!

New Hope gives to the community in so many ways. In December, they hosted a Winter Wonderland event which provided an evening of holiday fun for over 100 students attending Dr. Mudd and J.P. Ryon Elementary Schools. Thank you all for the work you do to lift our community up!