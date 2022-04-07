Charles Anthony Frain, Jr.

Charles Anthony “Charlie” Frain, Jr., 79, of Finksburg, MD passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on November 10, 1942 to the late Charles Anthony Frain, Sr. and Mary Daniel Hurst Kelley.

Charlie attended high school in Baltimore County. On March 30, 1960, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in March 1964. During his service he earned the Rifle M-1 Marksman Badge.

He spent his entire career employed as a dedicated civil engineer in the construction industry.

On May 9, 1970, he married his beloved wife, Mary Lou Longmore Frain in Baltimore, MD. Together they celebrated over 51 wonderful years of marriage.

Charlie enjoyed taking vacations in Ocean City, MD with his family and visiting places like the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, and coastal Rhode Island throughout his retirement.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who would visit him nearly every weekend. He was very thoughtful, paying attention to details in the lives of his family.

Charlie enjoyed any chance to use his engineering skills to help his family with home building projects.

He thoroughly enjoyed doing yard work and keeping their landscaping tidy. Sitting by the beach with his wife Mary Lou was his favorite place to be.

In addition to his beloved wife, Mary Lou, Charlie is survived by his children: Charles Frain III (Peg) Maryland, Rose Mary Lahay (Edward, Sr.) of Reisterstown, MD and James Talbot Frain (Elizabeth) of Massachusetts; his grandchildren: Edward Lewis Lahay, Jr. (Brianne), Amber Rose Colbert (Adrian) and James Thomas Lahay; his great-grandchildren: Lyla Jane Lahay and Olivia Michele Lahay; and many extended family and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church Cemetery in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Edward Lewis Lahay, Jr. and James Thomas Lahay.

